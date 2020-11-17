Air quality slightly improves in parts of Delhi. As per Central Pollution Control Board data, Air Quality Index in Anand Vihar is at 173 (Moderate), at 205 in RK Puram (Poor), at 213 in Najafgarh (Poor) and at 90 in Lodhi Road (Satisfactory).
Visuals from Rajinder Nagar.
PM Narendra Modi to attend 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth' today. The meeting will be held in a virtual format.
Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath leave for Badrinath from Gauchar. The two CMs were stuck at Kedarnath yesterday due to weather conditions following snowfall and later had to leave for Gauchar.
The two CMs were stuck at Kedarnath yesterday due to weather conditions following snowfall and later had to leave for Gauchar.
Jammu & Kashmir: Snow clearing operations by the local authority underway on Mughal Road in Rajouri, as higher reaches of Pir Panjal range received fresh snowfall yesterday.
Jammu & Kashmir: Snow clearing operations by the local authority underway on Mughal Road in Rajouri, as higher reaches of Pir Panjal range received fresh snowfall yesterday.
Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Visuals around Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway.
Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Visuals around Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway.
Mumbai, November 16: PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Rajasthan Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal on Monday. PM Modi tweeted saying, "He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan."
US President Donald Trump boasted about the impressive early trial results of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Modern Inc., which has shown 94.5 per cent efficacy. The idea that we have a 94.5 percent" effective vaccine is stunningly impressive," Anthony Fauci said. He further said, "It is really a spectacular result that I don't think anybody had anticipated it would be this good."
The National Hurricane Center in its latest forecast on Monday night said that Iota has turned into the most severe "category 5" storm. The storm will hit Central America region this evening, with the predicted landfall timing stated to be after 8 pm.
