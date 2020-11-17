Mumbai, November 16: PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Rajasthan Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal on Monday. PM Modi tweeted saying, "He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan."

US President Donald Trump boasted about the impressive early trial results of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Modern Inc., which has shown 94.5 per cent efficacy. The idea that we have a 94.5 percent" effective vaccine is stunningly impressive," Anthony Fauci said. He further said, "It is really a spectacular result that I don't think anybody had anticipated it would be this good."

The National Hurricane Center in its latest forecast on Monday night said that Iota has turned into the most severe "category 5" storm. The storm will hit Central America region this evening, with the predicted landfall timing stated to be after 8 pm.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.