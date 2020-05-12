'Local Ke Liye Vocal': PM Narendra Modi Hailed on Twitter for Appeal to Use and Promote Local Products as India Fights COVID-19
PM Modi addressing the nation | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for localisation instead of globalisation amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic drew applause from netizens. Several Twitter users expressed their gratitude to Modi for promoting small and medium-scale manufacturers who are outmatched by the marketing and supply-chain network of global brands. PM Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Details to be Shared From Tomorrow.

Modi, during his special address to the nation on Tuesday, said Indians must not only buy local products but also promote them in a dedicated manner. The promotion of locally manufactured products will give an impetus to the Indian economy in backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"From today onwards every Indian has to become 'vocal' for local, not only buy local, but also promote it with pride. I am confident that our country can do this," the Prime Minister said.

"Time has taught us that we must make 'local' the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too but when people there started supporting them they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local," he appealed.

Positive Reaction From Twitterati

Confidence-Booster for Small Manufacturers

'PM Modi Turning Crisis Into Opportunity'

'Youth Energised'

During the address, Modi conceded that the coronavirus outbreak has ravaged economies across the world and efforts are required to return to the path of financial growth. He announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package to stimulate the Indian economy. The details of the financial package would be shared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow.