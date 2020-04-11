Lockdown in India Extended by 2 More Weeks by PM Narendra Modi After His Video Conference With State CMs to Contain Coronavirus Transmission

PM Modi announces lockdown extension till April 30 | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday decided to extend the total lockdown imposed in India for two more weeks, reports said. The curfew-like restrictions were earlier scheduled to end on April 14. The Centre decided to postpone the lifting of lockdown for nearly 15 days in wake of the exponentially rising coronavirus cases. The decision was reportedly announced by Modi during his video-conference with the chief ministers, with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confirming the development on Twitter. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

Modi's decision is likely to be welcomed by the State CMs -- most of whom had demanded the Centre to extend the shutdown duration. "PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

During the video-conference, PM Modi reiterated that his government is striving towards minimising the deaths due to COVID-19 at all cost. "Jaan hai to jahan hai'. When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important. Most of the people understood this and stayed at home," Modi said.

Congress-rules Punjab and Rajasthan had already, on Friday, announced an extension in the lockdown till at least May 1. BJD-ruled Odisha became the first state on Thursday to extend the restrictions. The coastal state would remain locked down till at least April 30, CM Naveen Patnaik had said, adding that the schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till June 17.

The state governments had been consistently raising apprehensions over lifting of the lockdown from April 14. At least four Chief Ministers publicly appealed the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown, as the easing of restrictions were feared to lead to further transmission of the virus. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao warned of fatal consequences if the lockdown, which he described as the "only weapon with the government", is not continued.

Modi, in a video-conference with the parliamentary leaders of all major political parties, had claimed that he has been asked by experts along with the state governments to refrain from ending the lockdown. Congress' Rajya Sabha leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during the video interaction, demanded the PM to consider the humanitarian costs above the economic fallout.

As India extended the lockdown for another two weeks, the toll of coronavirus cases in the nation surged 7,447 -- nearly 800 cases more than the preceding day. The death toll also climbed to 239 -- a jump of 33 fatalities as compared to Friday. A total of 643 patients have also recovered from the disease in India.