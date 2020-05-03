Lockdown to Continue in Jharkhand For Next Two Weeks, Centre Announced Relaxations Not Applicable in the State: CM Hemant Soren

JMM worki Hemant Soren. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Ranchi, May 3: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said the centre's fresh instructions regarding the relaxations will not be applicable in the state. He said that the novel coronavirus lockdown will continue in Jharkhand for the next two week as the state is bringing back its migrant workers, students, and others stranded in different parts of the country. Catch All the Live News Updates Related to Coronavirus Pandemic in India and Other Parts of the World.

"Lockdown will continue in Jharkhand for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure as our labourer brothers and sisters, students & others are returning to the state. The Centre's fresh instructions regarding relaxations will not be applicable in Jharkhand," Soren was quoted as saying by ANI. Jharkhand Man Placed Under Quarantine Commits Suicide by Jumping from 3rd Floor of Ranchi Hospital.

ANI Tweet:

#Lockdown will continue in Jharkhand for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure as our labourer brothers & sisters, students & others are returning to the state. The Centre's fresh instructions regarding relaxations will not be applicable in Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren pic.twitter.com/PsQfidFrfM — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

The decision to restrict relaxations given by the centre was taken as thousands of labourers coming from various parts of the country poses a risk of spreading the virus. On Saturday, a special train carrying around 1,200 migrants reached Hatia Station from Telangana.

As of Sunday morning, 115 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, of which 22 are recovered and three died so far, according to Union Health Ministry. In India, total COVID-19 cases have reached 39,980, including 10633 recoveries and 1301 deaths.