Lucknow, November 6: A 46-year-old man, Aditya Kapoor stabbed his wife Shivani Kapoor, 43, to death in the presence of their two children, aged 13 and 12, and then jumped off the balcony of their first-floor residential apartment here. The accused husband suffered injuries in the incident which took place on Sunday. He is currently receiving medical treatment in police custody at the King George Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre.

Lucknow’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said that Shivani Kapoor and Aditya Kapoor had been married for 14 years. The couple had been living separately for approximately six months due to strained relations. Shivani and their two children resided in the first-floor flat of Aalya Apartments, while Aditya lived in another house in Mahanagar. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 11 Student Dies by Suicide After School Teacher Shames Her for Chewing Gutka in Front of Her Father in Mahoba.

The incident took place when an inebriated Aditya arrived at his wife’s flat. Initially, Shivani refused to open the door, but she eventually relented when Aditya began screaming about wanting to see their children.

An argument ensued, leading to Aditya attacking his wife with a kitchen knife in a fit of rage. The children witnessed their mother being stabbed multiple times before Aditya jumped from the first-floor balcony, sustaining a head injury.

Other residents of the apartment complex and security guards caught hold of the accused and promptly alerted the police. When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered Shivani’s lifeless body on the dining table. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Girl Dies by Suicide After Her Objectionable Video Clip Goes Viral in Lakhimpur Kheri; Accused Arrested.

Subsequently, Aditya was transported to the hospital for treatment, while Shivani’s body was sent for a postmortem examination. The children narrated the entire sequence of events to the police. Aditya Kapoor earned rent from several shops in Aminabad and worked at his maternal uncle Pappu’s clothing store in the same area.

