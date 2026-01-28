Mumbai January 28: Silver rates (silver prices) in India extended their historic rally on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, reaching a fresh peak as the "white metal" continues to outperform nearly all other major asset classes this year. Following a massive 55 per cent surge since the start of January, retail silver is now trading at approximately INR 3,70,100 per kilogram in major metropolitan areas. The surge is being fueled by a "perfect storm" of geopolitical trade wars, a five-year global supply deficit, and explosive demand from the green energy and AI hardware sectors. Scroll below to check silver prices in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

City-Wise Retail Rates of Silver

Retail silver prices across India have remained largely consistent today, though southern markets like Chennai continue to command a slight premium due to higher local demand. Gold Rate Today, January 28, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rates Today As of January 28, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 3,70,100 Mumbai INR 3,70,100 Chennai INR 3,87,100 Hyderabad INR 3,87,100 Bengaluru INR 3,70,100 Ahmedabad INR 3,70,100 Kolkata INR 3,70,100 Pune INR 3,70,100 Kerala INR 3,87,100 Vadodara INR 3,70,100

The 'Greenland Spark' and Global Factors

The immediate catalyst for this week's price action is a deepening geopolitical dispute involving the United States, the European Union, and the strategic control of Greenland.

Tariff Threats: US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 10 per cent to 25 per cent tariffs on EU member nations has sent investors fleeing toward "safe-haven" assets.

China Export Caps: New licensing requirements on silver exports from China - the world’s second-largest producer - have tightened global supply at a time when industrial inventories at the LBMA and COMEX are at multi-year lows.

Industrial Demand: Beyond a Precious Metal

Unlike gold, silver’s value in 2026 is increasingly tied to its role as an industrial necessity. Experts note that silver now accounts for 55 per cent of global consumption in high-tech manufacturing.

Solar Energy: Despite attempts to reduce silver content in panels, the sheer scale of global solar deployment keeps baseline demand at record levels.

AI and Electronics: Silver’s unmatched conductivity makes it essential for the semiconductors and AI hardware driving the current global tech boom. Silver Rate Today, January 27, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Market Outlook: Will the Rally Continue?

With the gold-to-silver ratio falling to its lowest point since 2012, silver is currently the favored metal for many commodity traders. Financial institutions including Citi and Bank of America have revised their short-term targets, with some analysts suggesting silver could potentially test the USD 150 to USD 170 per ounce mark if current supply deficits persist.

However, market analysts caution that the current rally is highly volatile. While the long-term "green energy" fundamentals are strong, short-term pullbacks are likely if geopolitical tensions show signs of de-escalation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

