Lucknow, July 27: The wife of a constable posted at Bakshi ka Talab police station in Uttar Pradesh has committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in the house, police said on Sunday. They said the matter came to light through a video she posted on Instagram.

"On Sunday, it was learnt through an Instagram video that Saumya Kashyap committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in the house. Saumya is the wife of constable Anurag Singh, who is currently posted in Eagle Mobile at Bakshi Ka Talab station," the police said in a statement. Lucknow Shocker: Scolded by Mother for Playing Mobile Games, Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

In the video Saumya posted before her death, she talked about her in-laws trying to get her husband married for the second time and her brother-in-law threatening to kill her, the statement said. Amethi Shocker: Groom Takes Off Sherwani, Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Train While en Route to Wedding in Uttar Pradesh; Probe On.

Police said they have informed the deceased's family, who have left from their Mainpuri house. "On receipt of their complaint, a case will be registered and necessary action will be taken," the statement said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.