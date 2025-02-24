Jalandhar, February 24: A pre-wedding celebration in Malsian Bajan village in Punjab's Ludhiana turned violent when an NRI allegedly shot a guest, Manjinder Singh, after being asked to refrain from brandishing his firearm. Singh sustained a serious injury to his back near the spinal cord.

The accused NRI was identified as Jasman Cheena, Indian Express reported. According to the police report, Singh, attending the function on February 15th, confronted Cheena, who was reportedly intoxicated, after he pulled out a revolver for celebratory firing. Singh's attempt to de-escalate the situation was met with threats and abuse. As Singh walked away, Cheena allegedly opened fire, striking him. Punjab Shocker: Fuel Pump Employee Shot Dead by 3 Unidentified Persons in Kapurthala, Police Register Murder Case.

Singh's family accused the Ludhiana rural police of delaying the FIR registration, allowing Cheena to flee to Canada. The police, however, refuted this claim, stating the delay was due to Singh's critical condition, which prevented him from providing a statement for six days. Amritsar Shocker: NRI Shot at Inside His House in Punjab, Kin Alleges Involvement of Ex-Wife’s Family; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The FIR, based on Singh's statement, details the altercation and the subsequent shooting. ASI Sukhmandar Singh, leading the investigation, confirmed the FIR was registered promptly after Singh became medically fit to provide his account. The police are now investigating the incident and the circumstances surrounding Cheena's departure from India.

