Punjab, April 9: In a shocking incident, a man in Punjab's Ludhiana alledgely murdered his wife on Thursday, and called up the police to inform about the same. As per report, the accused identified as Ramesh Kumar, who is a truck driver, stabbed her wife multiple times with a knife at her residence. The deceased identified as Jaswinder Kaur reportedly worked as a domestic help. Mumbai Shocker: 51-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After She Allegedly Refuses to Handover Her Mobile Phone to Him.

As per report, the accused drunkard and used to often beat his wife. Police told the Indian Express that Kumar had stopped earning lately and used to harass his wife. He would ask her for money to purchase liquor. The man had brought the knife a day prior to committing the crime. Noida Man in Kills Wife Over Illicit Relationship, Attempts Suicide.

The victim's nephew Sanjiv Kumar reportedly said that Kumar called him around 3 PM and told that he had killed his wife “We rushed to the spot and found him sitting next to her body,” he told the Indian Express.

In a similar incident last month, a man reportedly killed his wife and hanged himself at a farmhouse in Holambi Khurd area of Delhi. The police registered an FIR after the man's cousins informed about the incident. The investigations are underway.

