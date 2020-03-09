Mumbai Shocker: 51-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After She Allegedly Refuses to Handover Her Mobile Phone to Him

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Stux/Pixabay)

Mumbai, March 5: A 51-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after she refused to hand over her mobile phone to him in suburban Chembur, police said on Monday. The incident took place at the couple's residence in MHADA colony on Sunday night when the accused, James John Kurraiya, came home heavily drunk and asked his wife Rabiya James Kurraiya (45) to give her mobile phone to him.

When she refused, the accused started abusing her and later allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife, a police official said, adding that the victim died on the spot. The accused tried to run away but was caught by some neighbours and family members who handed him over to police. Mumbai Shocker: Man Pushes College Student Out of Local Train After She Objected to Him Beating Transgender Friend.

"We have arrested the accused under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 302 (murder). The victim was his second wife. His first wife stays in suburban Mankhurd," RCF police station's senior inspector Sopan Nighot said.