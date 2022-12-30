Bhopal, December 30: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up by a tribal man and forced to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in communally sensitive Khandwa district of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening. According to report in India Today, the event took place within the boundaries of the Pandhana police station in Khandwa.

The boy was on his way to tuition classes when the alleged incident happened on December 28. The accused man, identified as Ajay Bhil, asked the child to stop and demanded him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. Video: Man Mercilessly Thrashed With Bamboo Stick on Busy Street in Meerut, UP Police Initiate Action Against Accused

The boy refused to chant the slogan as he belonged to a Muslim family. This led to Ajay Bhil launching a violent attack on the Class 5 student, beating him up mercilessly. The accused only stopped the assault and let the boy go after he chanted the slogan out of terror. Kanpur Shocker: Man Brutally Thrashed in the Middle of Road, Prime Accused Arrested (Graphic Video)

After the boy narrated the entire incident to his family, his father reported the incident, and on December 29 a First Information Report (FIR) was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295 A (penalty for willingly causing harm) and 323 (deliberate and malicious conduct meant to offend religious feelings) against the accused.

The boy’s father also said that the child was terrified by the incident and that police should take serious action against the accused.

