A shocking video has surfaced on social media from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where a youth mercilessly thrashed a man with bamboo sticks. The video of the incident has now gine viral on social media. According to the video, the man on bike was mercilessly thrashed by a man with bamboo sticks while the accused continuously dares the victim to call police. Reports says a heated argument broke out between them due to which the accused become violent and started giving him hard blows, hitting him with a stick. Police have launched probe after video went viral. Noida Shocker: Cleo County Society Resident Pulls and Drags Maid Out of Elevator To Work, Video Goes Viral; Case Registered

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)