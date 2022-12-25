In a shocking incident, a tempo driver was beaten brutally in middle of the road in Kanpur. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that few men are thrashing a tempo driver in the middle of the road with belt, sticks and rods in Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh Police took action and has arrested the main accused after the video goes viral. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Groups of College Students Thrash Each Other in Middle of the Road Over Love Affair in Cuddalore.

Watch: Man Brutally Thrashed in the Middle of Road

महोदय, उपरोक्त प्रकरण थाना पुलिस के संज्ञान में है, आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)