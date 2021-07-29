Chhindwara, July 29: A 14-year-old rape survivor delivered a baby at a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. The girl gave birth to a baby boy while filing a police complaint against the accused. The incident took place at the Kundipura police station of the district on Tuesday. Both the mother and the baby were shifted to a hospital and are reportedly doing well. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy in Rajgarh District.

The girl had come to the police station with her relatives on July 27 by taking an auto-rickshaw to file a complaint against the accused Akash Yuvanati, who lives in her village. She developed labour pain at the police station. The female constables shifted her to an empty room and helped her to deliver the baby. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Married Woman Raped by 'Minor' in Bhopal; Case Registered.

The police have arrested the accused with the help of his GPS location. “We informed our seniors about it as soon as the girl had developed labour pain. They ensured that a green corridor and traffic between the Kundipura police station and district hospital was cleared. We zeroed in on the accused through mobile tower location, and he was immediately arrested,” reported The Times of India, quoting police station in-charge Purva Chowrasia as saying.

The accused was planning to flee from the district. He has reportedly been booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Initially, he was agreed to marry the girl but later refused. The rape survivor’s family then decided to lodge a complaint against her. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

