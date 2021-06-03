Bhopal, June 3: In a shocking incident, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district has been arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage boy. As per report, the 35-year-old has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (PCSCO Act) for sexually assaulting the 16-year-old victim, who lives in the same village, twice. The accused's husband and in-laws, reportedly, demanded Rs 1 Lakh from the victim's family and threatened to file a rape case if they don't pay the amount. Uttar Pradesh: 9-Year-Old Boy Sodomised and Murdered in Hapur.

"When the boy’s family refused to pay, the woman’s husband and father-in-law damaged their agricultural land by cutting down papaya trees," Pradeep Sharma, Rajgarh SP said, as reported by Hindustan Times. The accused's husband and in-laws have been charged and arrested under Section 384 (punishment for extortion), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC for the same. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Who Cooked Food at Wedding in Agra, Gangraped; One Arrested.

As per the report, the victim contacted Childline, Rajgarh and informed the police about the incident on Monday. “The boy was in depression after the incident but due to fear of social stigma, he didn’t share his ordeal with anyone. When the woman’s family started harassing his family, the boy gathered the courage of informing us. He is still being counselled by us," Manish Dangi, counsellor at the Childline reportedly told HT.

Recently, a nine-year-old boy was found murdered and half naked in Uttar Pradesh's Dhaulana. Police suspect that the minor was sexually assaulted. A case has been filed and the police have launched a investigation to find the culprits.

