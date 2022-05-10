Bhopal, May 10: A Bhopal-based resident, who became famous for helping Covid patients during second wave, was booked on the charges of raping a woman. A 27-year-old woman had on Monday evening filed a rape complaint against her landlord Javed Khan (34), police said.

Police station in-charge Manishraj Bhadoria told mediapersons on Tuesday that the woman in her complaint stated that she used to consider Javed as her brother but on March 3, when her husband had gone for the work and her daughter was playing outside, Javed came into her room and raped her. Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Son-in-Law Sentenced To 10 Years Imprisonment For Filing Fake Gangrape Case Against 4 Neighbours in Ashok Nagar District.

Javed used to rape her whenever he got a chance, she said in her complaint. Following the complaint, the police registered a case under section 376 (2-N) and 506 of IPC and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

Javed became famous for converting his bread-winning vehicle, auto rickshaw into a free ambulance service in the city in April, 2021. It was claimed that he had saved at least 15 lives by timely rushing them free of cost to different hospitals of Bhopal - which was among the top two Covid hotspots of the city.

Javed, the father of three kids (two daughters and a son), had sold his wife's gold necklace for Rs 5,000 to fund his mission of rendering the free auto-rickshaw ambulance to Covid and other patients.

