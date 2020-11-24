Barwani, November 24: Police in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district have registered a case against a private tuition teacher who allegedly burnt the lips of a 4-year-old girl with a matchstick. The accused teacher, identified as Hema Omre, has denied the allegation that she inflicted burns on the lips of the kindergarten girl. The incident took place on November 19 in Chachariya town of Barwani. Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Man, His Brother Thrashed, House Set on Fire For Refusing to Withdraw Police Case.

According to a report, the minor girl and her elder brother were taking private tuition from Hema Omre. The girl's father alleged that on November 19 when she returned from tuition, she had burns on her lips. He alleged that the teacher had used a matchstick to inflict the burns. When relatives visited Omre's house, she slapped the girl, her father alleged. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Raped, Murdered in Vidisha; Probe Launched.

The teacher was reportedly angry because the girl had not completed her homework. On November 21, the girl's father lodged a complaint. "We have registered a case against teacher Hema Omre for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means. She is yet to be arrested," Sendhwa rural police station in-charge Bhawani Ram Verma told TOI.

Omre dismissed the allegation against her and said she had only scolded the girl for not doing her homework. "I had refused to teach her, but the parents were forcibly sending the kids for tuition," she was quoted as saying.

