In a significant legal setback for actor Tamannaah Bhatia, the Madras High Court on Thursday, April 16, 2026, dismissed her decade-long appeal seeking INR 1 crore in damages from Puducherry-based Power Soaps Limited. The Division Bench, comprising Justices P. Velmurugan and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi, upheld a 2017 ruling that found the actor’s claims of personality rights infringement lacked sufficient evidence. What Is the Mysore Sandal Soap Controversy? Why Tamannaah Bhatia’s Appointment Is Sparking Cultural Backlash in Karnataka.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s 2011 Endorsement Dispute

The legal dispute involving Tamannaah Bhatia dates back to 2011, when she filed a civil suit against a soap manufacturer over alleged unauthorised use of her likeness. Tamannaah, who had signed a one-year endorsement deal with Power Soaps on October 7, 2008, claimed that the company continued using her images and promotional videos on product packaging and advertisements even after the contract expired on October 6, 2009. She further argued that this unauthorised usage led to commercial losses, as it impacted her ability to secure a separate endorsement deal with Wipro in 2010.

Court Cites Lack of Evidence

The Division Bench refused to interfere with the 2017 judgment passed by Justice T. Ravindran (now retired). The court noted that the actor had come forward with "unreliable and unacceptable materials" to support her claims of exploitation. By dismissing the appeal with costs, the court reaffirmed the necessity for high-profile plaintiffs to provide concrete, physical evidence when claiming damages for personality rights violations. Kartik Aaryan Wins Personality Rights Case: Bombay High Court Orders Takedown of AI Deepfakes, Voice Clones and Unauthorised Merchandise.

Celebrity AI Rights Cases

The ruling in Tamannaah Bhatia’s case comes amid a growing wave of celebrity identity and AI-related legal battles in 2026, highlighting the evolving challenges of image rights in the digital era. While Tamannaah’s long-running case ended in dismissal after 15 years, other celebrities have seen more favourable outcomes, including Kartik Aaryan, who recently secured a significant victory in the Bombay High Court against AI-generated content and unauthorised merchandise, and the estate of Asha Bhosle, which successfully safeguarded her voice and image from AI replication. The verdict marks the conclusion of Tamannaah’s prolonged legal battle that began in the early phase of her career, underscoring the shifting landscape of celebrity rights protection.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).