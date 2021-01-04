Mumbai, January 4: The Maharashtra health department went into a tizzy as 8 passengers who recently returned from the UK were found infected with the new strain of COVID, officials said here on Monday. New Coronavirus Strain: Total 38 People in India Have Tested Positive For New Variant of COVID-19, Says Union Health Ministry.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope made the grim announcement: "8 passengers returned from UK have been found positive for the new strain of Covid. 5 are from Mumbai and 2 from Mira Road and Bhayander towns in Thane and 1 from Pune." India to Resume Flight Services To And From United Kingdom From January 8, 2021; Only 15 Flights Allowed Per Week Till January 23.

The minister said that the process of contact tracing of these persons is underway, besides new protocols for their treatment even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conducted a review meeting of the situation.

