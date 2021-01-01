New Delhi, January 1: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday decided to resume flight services between India and the United Kingdom from January 8, 2021. However, flight operation will remain restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted to give this information.

Puri tweeted, “It has been decided that flights between India and the UK will resume from January 8 2021. Operations till January 23 will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly.” New Coronavirus Strain: Suspension of UK Flights Extended till January 7, Strictly Regulated Resumption Afterwards, Says Hardeep Singh Puri.

Tweet by Hardeep Singh Puri:

It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 1, 2021

India on December 22, suspended all flights to and from the United Kingdom till December 31 in the wake of the new mutant strain of novel coronavirus. However, the Centre on Wednesday extended the temporary ban on flights to and from the UK till January 7, 2021. India Suspends All Flights from UK Till December 31 Over Fears of New COVID-19 Mutant Strain.

On Friday, India reported four more cases of the new coronavirus strain, taking the total number of cases to 29. Of the 29 cases of the mutant virus, 10 were registered by National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, eight by Delhi-based National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and five by National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).