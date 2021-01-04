New Delhi, January 4: Nine more people tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus. A total of the number of 38 people have been tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far in India, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. India to Resume Flight Services To And From United Kingdom From January 8, 2021; Only 15 Flights Allowed Per Week Till January 23.

According to a report published in Live Mint, out of the total, 10m people were diagnosed with the mutated strain of coronavirus in at NIMHANS in Bengaluru. Eight people are reported to be detected with the new strain in NCDC Delhi and five in National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune.

Eleven people infected with the new strain are also admitted at Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in New Delhi and three at CCMB Hyderabad. Till January 1, 2021, the number of cases of mutated coronavirus was 29. In the last two days, nine more cases were detected positive for the new variant. India Reports 16,505 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Recoveries Cross 99 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll at 1,49,649.

On January 1, the Civil Aviation Ministry decided to resume flight services between India and the United Kingdom from January 8, 2021. However, flight operations will remain restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only. India on December 22, suspended all flights to and from the United Kingdom till December 31 in the wake of the new mutant strain of novel coronavirus.

