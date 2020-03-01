Maharashtra: Ahmednagar Farmer Malhari Batule Commits Suicide On the Day His Son Recites Poem in School

Farmer (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Nashik, March 1: A 32-year-old farmer, Malhari Batule, on Thursday night allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Pathardi taluka of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. The incident took place on the same day when his son -- a Class III student at a government school -- recited a short poem on the topic of farmers’ suicide.

Informing more about the incident, Pathardi police sources said, as quoted by Times of India, that the farmer was tensed on a substantial amount of loan which he had to pay and took the extreme step. Following the incident, Batule was taken to taken to the hospital in Ahmednagar city, where he succumbed. Maharashtra Farmer Suicides: 300 Farmers Killed Selves in November 2019 After Unseasonal Rains Lashed State.

The report also states that Batule had taken a loan of more than Rs 20 lakh and also bought a truck. Apart from this, he was also tensed on repaying the loan of Rs 8 lakh which his father took to buy a tractor. Police said, "As per the initial information that we have, the farmer was facing a financial crisis. He was finding it difficult to repay two loan installments."

With the issue gaining momentum in the locality, police and the local revenue department have announced that they would carry separate probes to know the exact reason. The report would be submitted to the district administration panel on whether the Batule's family is eligible for monetary compensation from the government or not.