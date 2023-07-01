New Delhi, July 1: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the heart-wrenching incident of a bus catching fire in Maharashtra claiming 25 lives was extremely disturbing and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Twenty-five passengers were charred to death after their bus caught fire after hitting a divider following a tyre burst on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway Bus Accident: Bodies To Be Identified Through DNA Testing After 25 Charred to Death in Fatal Bus Mishap in Maharashtra’s Buldhana.

Eight others, including the bus driver and its cleaner, survived the tragedy as they managed to come out of the burning vehicle through broken windows, they said. Buldhana Bus Accident: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia to Kin of Deceased, Free Treatment for Injured After Bus Catches Fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway.

"The heart-wrenching tragedy in Buldhana, Maharashtra, claiming many precious lives, including children and women, is extremely disturbing. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May they have enough courage to bear this tragic loss. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted.