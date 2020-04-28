Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Rise to 8,590, Death Toll in State Jumps to 369, Mortality Rate Stands at 4.30%

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 28: Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state by COVID-19 with 522 news cases and 27 deaths reported in the state on Tuesday. According to details by Maharashtra Health Department, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 8590. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stood at 369 till date. According to the state health department, the mortality rate in Maharashtra stands at 4.30%. In Mumbai, coronavirus killed three Mumbai policemen in the past three days, following which the Mumbai Police asked cops above 55 Years of age to go on leave amid the rising number of cases.

Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi are severely affected by COVID-19. The coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 3548 out of which 394 have recovered and 162 people have died. Meanwhile, Delhi's COVID-19 count jumped to 3,108 with 190 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death stood at 54 as no new casaulties was reported."A total of 877 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi," the Health Department said.

Here's the Tweet:

The COVID-19 tally in India jumped to 29,435 with 1,543 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data said on Tuesday. The death toll in the country rose to 934 with 62 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day rise. According to the health ministry data, 6,869 patients have recovered so far. COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 29,435 on April 28, Death Toll Jumps to 934.

On Tuesday, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health while interacting with autonomous Institute of Department of Biotechnology, through video conferencing stated that no fresh case reported in 80 districts since last 7 days. "In 47 districts, no case has been reported in last 14 days, while 39 districts have not reported a case since last 21 days. 17 districts have not reported a case for last 28 days", Vardhan said.