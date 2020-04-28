Mumbai Police Tells Cops Above 55 Years of Age to Go on Leave After Three Personnel Die Due to COVID-19

Mumbai Police (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai, April 28: In a major move, Mumbai police personnel aged above 55-years and those having existing ailments have been asked to stay home after three policemen died due to the novel coronavirus in the city. According to mid-day, policemen over 55 have been asked to stay at home till the lockdown lasts. The option for paid leave was made available on Monday, said officials. Mumbai Police Head Constable Shivaji Narayan Sonawane Dies of COVID-19, Third Death in Three Days.

According to the report, this decision was taken by Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh after three cops lost their lives within 48 hours. All three policemen were 50 plus. BMC to Close 348 Nursing Homes in Mumbai After They Failed to Open In Spite of Several Warnings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

"We have given orders to police stations and traffic divisions to give leave to constables aged beyond 55 years. Those having serious health issues have also been advised to take rest," said Singh.

Those who still want to work can do so. According to the central health ministry advisory, those over 55 years of age are more prone to coronavirus infection. They come under the high-risk category. On Monday, a 56-year-old head constable died due to COVID-19.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with 8,590 positive cases with 1,282 recovered and 369 deaths, according to health ministry data. Mumbai has reported more than 5,500 COVID-19 cases, and the number of deaths in the city has climbed to 219.