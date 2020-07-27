Thane, July 27: In another incident of cyber crime, a man from Maharashtra’s Kalyan was duped of Rs 50,000 after he tweeted about being wrongly charged by a bank. The man identified as 31-year-old VC Gupta, took to Twitter to complain that he was charged Rs 600 as GST by the bank against his credit card. Mumbai Cyber Crime: Man Gets Conned of Rs 58,000 by 'UK Woman' Who He Met on a Dating Site.

Gupta had opted for a credit card as the bank had assured him that no charges would be levied on the said card. According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, minutes after posting a complaint against the bank, the victim received a call from a man claiming him to be an employee from the bank. He convinced Gupta to click on a phishing link and duped him of Rs 50,000.

“The victim had raised his complaint with the bank online. However, when there was no response from the bank, the victim posted his complaint as a tweet,” reported the media house quoting an official as saying. The link contained a form, in which Gupta shared his personal and bank account details. Maharashtra Cyber Issues Advisory After Major US Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam, Asks People to Report Suspicious Incident on cybercrime.gov.in.

As per the report, after filling the form, the victim received a text message from the bank informing him that Rs 5,000 had been debited from his bank account. However, when he asked the man, who posed as a bank employee, about the transaction, he said the money would be credited back to his account within 24 hours. Similarly, nine more transactions of Rs 5,000 each were made. A case has been registered section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

