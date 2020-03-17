Mumbai Cyber Crime: Man Gets Conned of Rs 58,000 by 'UK Woman' Who He Met on a Dating Site

Cybercrime (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 17: A 28-year-old 3D artist in the city was conned of Rs 58,000 by a woman who he met on a dating site. According to a Times of India report, the woman claimed to be from the UK and said he would reach Mumbai on March 9 and also send him a copy of her flight tickets. The woman then made a call to the man and asked him to transfer Rs 58,000 as she was caught by the airport authorities for undeclared forex.

The man transferred the amount, but the woman again called and asked for another Rs 2.5 lakhs. It was then he realised that something was amiss and asked one of his friends to cross-check with the airport authorities. It was found out that everything including the copy of the ticket was fake. Mumbai Cyber Crime: 65-Year-Old Man Loses Rs 74 Lakhs After Fraudsters Offer Him Membership of Locanto Dating Services.

Last year, a Kharghar resident was duped of Rs 74 lakhs after he was offered membership of Locanto Dating Services and Speed dating which claimed that they provide girls for dates at a location chosen by the member. The victim when he realised that he has fallen into a trap, demanded the cancellation of his membership but was asked for exorbitant cancellation charges