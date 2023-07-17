Mumbai, July 17: The leader of breakaway group and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sprang a third surprise in four days on Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar -- making an unscheduled call on the latter, here on Monday afternoon.

Ajit Pawar, accompanied by over two dozen MLAs, his faction's Working President Praful Patel and others suddenly trooped down to the Y. B. Chavan Centre at Nariman Point to meet Pawar Sr. Maharashtra Politics News: Ajit Pawar Faction Meets Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre, 'Met Him to Seek His Blesssing, Requested NCP Should Stay United,' Says Praful Patel (Watch Video).

The exact reason for the third meeting is not clear, though speculation is rife that it is concerned with the notices of disqualification served by the NCP on Ajit Pawar and his team of ministers. Ajit Pawar, Other Maharashtra NCP Ministers Meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai (Watch Video).

From Sharad Pawar side, present were state NCP President Jayant Patil, National General Secretary Dr. Jitendra Awhad and other senior leaders. Today's meeting came a day after Ajit Pawar, along with his ministerial team and other leaders made a call on Sharad Pawar on Sunday afternoon, sending political circles into a tizzy.

After the Sunday meeting, Patel told mediapersons that they had gone to seek Sharad Pawar's blessings and also make unity efforts for the splintered NCP. He also admitted that though Pawar Sr. gave them a patient hearing but remained non-committal on their request.

About Monday's (July 17) meeting, Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that the party MLAs were keen to meet and seek the blessings of Sharad Pawar. "After all, we are still in the same party," Walse-Patil said with a smile at the two meetings in two days, while his colleague Minister Dhananjay Munde said Patel and Ajit Pawar would clarify all doubts later in the day.

Earlier, last Friday, Ajit Pawar had gone to meet his ailing aunt, Pratibha Pawar where he also met Sharad Pawar and NCP Working President Supriya Sule, MP, at the latter's home.

That was his first meeting after he and his supporters left the NCP on July 1 and were sworn-in as Deputy CM and ministers on July 2, creating an earthquake in state politics.

