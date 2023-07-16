In a major political event, MLAs of NCP's Ajit Pawar faction reached YB Chavan Centre to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar. Senior leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, and Hasan Mashrif were among the names that met senior Pawar. Addressing the media after meeting Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel said that they sought the "blessings" of senior Pawar. "We requested Pawar sahib that NCP should stay united. On this, Sharad Pawar did not give any reaction," Patel said.

Ajit Pawar Faction Meets Sharad Pawar

#WATCH | We all came here to seek the blessings of respected Sharad Pawar today. We requested Pawar sahib that NCP should stay united. On this, Sharad Pawar did not give any reaction: Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar faction leader, at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre pic.twitter.com/lvgXV2AZdy — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

