Mumbai, July 5: Breakaway Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sought his uncle and NCP founder-President Sharad Pawar’s "blessings’" for his rebellious move even as around 30 MLAs attended his first meeting here this afternoon.

The meet at MET Auditorium in Bandra was addressed with strong speeches by the rival NCP stalwarts like Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Rupali Chakankar and others, even as the party’s Whip Anil Patil claimed the support of at least 40 MLAs. NCP 'Split' in Maharashtra: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Removes Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare From Party for Anti-Party Activities.

Watch Video: Ajit Pawar Seeks Sharad Pawar’s Blessings

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, "You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani… pic.twitter.com/T2XqCzEH89 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

In a simultaneous show of strength, Sharad Pawar held his meeting at the Y.B. Chavan Auditorium where around a dozen MLAs attended besides a large number of party leaders from across the state. NCP 'Split' in Maharashtra: Don't Use My Photos Without Permission, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Warns Ajit Pawar.

The claims-counterclaims notwithstanding, senior leaders put the figures at 35 on Ajit Pawar side and 18 in Sharad Pawar’s camp, though the real picture has yet to emerge.

The NCP has 53 MLAs and Ajit Pawar would require the support of two-thirds - at least 36 legislators - without attracting the provisions of the anti-defection laws.

