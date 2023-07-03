Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday removed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from the party. Taking to social media, Pawar said that he as the National President of NCP ordered the removal of Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from the Register of Members of the NCP Party for anti-party activities. The development came after Praful Patel appointed Sunil Tatkare as the new NCP President. NCP 'Split' in Maharashtra: Supriya Sule Seeks Disqualification of Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare for Anti-Party Activities.

Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare Removed from NCP Party

NCP President Sharad Pawar removes Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from the party pic.twitter.com/p7HP2n9cWl — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

Read Sharad Pawar's Tweet:

I, as the National President, Nationalist Congress Party hereby order removal of the names of Shri Sunil Tatkare and Shri Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for anti-party activities.@praful_patel @SunilTatkare — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)