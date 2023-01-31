The District Information Office, Pune on Tuesday said that Maharashtra as got an official state song. The state government department said that the they have adopted the song 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha' as the official state anthem of Maharashtra. The song will be adopted from February 19, 2023 in order to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Distortion of History Will Give Wrong Message to Future Generation, Says NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad.

Maharashtra Adopts Official State Song

Hear Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza Song

