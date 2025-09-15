New Delhi, September 15: Animal rescue and rehabilitation centre Vantara has welcomed the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Supreme Court and noted that SIT's report and the apex court order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara's animal welfare mission "were without any basis". Team Vantara said in a statement that the "validation of the truth" by the SIT is "not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself".

"With utmost humility and gratitude, we welcome the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. The SIT's report and the Hon'ble Supreme Court's order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara's animal welfare mission were without any basis," the statement said. "The validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself. The SIT's findings and the Apex Court's order give us further strength and encouragement to continue serving with humility and devotion to those who cannot speak for themselves," it added. Supreme Court Accepts SIT Report Giving Clean Chit to Vantara Wildlife Facility.

The statement said that the entire Vantara family expresses heartfelt gratitude for this affirmation and reassures everyone of our lifelong commitment to protecting and caring for animals and birds with compassion. "Vantara has always been about love, compassion, and responsibility towards the voiceless among us. Every animal we rescue, every bird we heal, every life we save is a reminder that their well-being is not separate from our own -- it is an inseparable part of the well-being of all humanity," it said.

"When we care for animals, we are also caring for the soul of humanity. We take this occasion to pledge our solidarity with the Government of India, State Governments, and all other stakeholders involved in the huge and challenging task of animal care, and affirm that Vantara will always be ready to work in close collaboration with them. Let's together make Mother Earth a better place for all living beings," it added. Earlier in the day, Supreme Court stated that it will not permit any party to raise unnecessary objections against Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, if satisfied that the facility is in compliance with all laws and regulations with regard to the acquisition and treatment of animals. SIT Submits Sealed Report to Supreme Court in Vantara Wildlife Inquiry Case.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale said that there are certain things in India that we take pride in and we should not unnecessarily raise hue and cry for everything. "Allow certain good things to happen in the country also. We should be happy about such things" the Court remarked. The Courts' oral observations came while hearing a petition. The SIT submitted its report to the Supreme Court.

