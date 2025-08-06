Jamnagar, August 6: Vantara Sanctuary has decided to establish a satellite rehabilitation centre for the Mahadevi elephant, Madhuri, in the Nandani area of Maharashtra's Kolhapur. Vantara officials on Wednesday acknowledged the religious significance of the Mahadevi elephant for the Jain Math and said that their involvement in the matter was based only on the Supreme Court's order. "Vantara acknowledges the deep religious and cultural significance that Madhuri holds for the Jain Math and the people of Kolhapur. For decades, she has been an integral part of deep-rooted spiritual practices and community life. We recognise and respect the sentiments of the devotees, the leadership of the Jain Math, and the wider community who have expressed their concerns and attachment to Madhuri's presence in Kolhapur," the statement said.

According to the statement, "Vantara's involvement in this matter has been limited to acting strictly in accordance to the binding directions issued by the Hon'ble Supreme Court and the Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The decision to relocate Madhuri was taken under judicial authority, and Vantara's role was to provide care, veterinary support, and housing as an independent rescue and rehabilitation centre. At no stage did Vantara initiate or recommend the relocation, nor was there any intent to interfere with religious practice or sentiment." ‘Madhuri’ To Be Back at Nandani Math? Anant Ambani-Led Vantara To Support Maharashtra Govt’s Petition for Return of Mahadevi Elephant, Establish Rehabilitation Centre in Kolhapur.

Vantara has also extended support to the Maharashtra government's petition to return Madhuri to Kolhapur. "In alignment with our commitment to lawful conduct, responsible animal care, and community cooperation, Vantara will extend full support to any application filed by the Jain Math and the Government of Maharashtra before the Hon'ble Court requesting Madhuri's return to Kolhapur. Subject to the Court's approval, Vantara will provide complete technical and veterinary assistance for her safe and dignified return," the statement read.

The rehabilitation centre for the Mahadevi elephant will include facilities such as a night shelter, a Hydrotherapy Pond and a veterinary clinic. "Furthermore, Vantara will work in close coordination with the Jain Math and the State Government to establish a satellite rehabilitation centre for Madhuri in the Nandani area of Kolhapur. The proposed facility will be developed in accordance to the established animal welfare guidelines, after consultation with experts from the High-Powered Committee and consensus of the Math, while aligned to international best practices in elephant care," Vantara said.

The statement added, "The proposed centre will include: Specialised Hydrotherapy Pond for joint and muscular relief, a second, larger water body for swimming and natural movement, laser therapy and treatment room for physical rehabilitation, covered night shelter for rest and protection, lush open space habitat for unrestricted movement without chains, sand pit for environmental enrichment and natural behaviours, fully equipped on-site veterinary clinic for 24x7 medical care, Rubberised flooring platform for safe and comfortable resting, carefully formed mounds of soft sand to support sloped resting positions, aiding recovery from foot rot, relieving pressure from arthritis, and reducing stress on joints," Vantara added. Vantara Jamnagar: Is Vantara Open for Public Visits? Is It a Zoo? Know Anant Ambani’s Wildlife Rescue Centre Fees, Location, Rescued Animals, Project Cost and More.

Vantara will identify the land for the proposed facility after consultation with the Guru of the Jain Math and the Government of Maharashtra. "The land for the proposed facility is to be identified in consultation with the Guru of the Jain Math and the Government of Maharashtra. Upon receiving the necessary grants and permissions, Vantara's expert team is ready to begin implementation in close coordination with relevant authorities. We wish to clarify that this proposal is put forward solely to comply with and facilitate any directive that may be issued by the Hon'ble Court regarding Madhuri's future care, in accordance with international standards. It is not intended for any credit, recognition, or vested interest of Vantara. Moreover, this is a recommendation, not a binding or imposed condition. We remain fully open and respectful to any alternative proposal the Jain Math may wish to put forward, in accordance with the final directions of the Hon'ble Court," the release said.

The officials regretted the distress to the Jain community. "If our involvement, despite being carried out solely under legal instructions, has caused any distress to the Jain community or the people of Kolhapur, we express our sincere regret. Michhami Dukkadam--if any hurt was caused through thought, word, or deed, knowingly or unknowingly, we seek your forgiveness. Vantara remains committed to the highest standards of animal welfare, institutional integrity, and respectful engagement with communities across India. Our efforts will continue to prioritise lawful conduct, transparency, and the well-being of the animals entrusted to our care. Let us move forward not in opposition but in unity, with love for Madhuri at the heart of it all," the press release said.

