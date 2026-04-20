Mumbai, April 20: In a major administrative overhaul aimed at bolstering law and order, the Maharashtra government on Monday transferred nine Indian Police Service officers. Key districts, including Satara, Sangli, Gadchiroli, Kolhapur, and Jalgaon, will see new leadership following today’s transfer order. ​

The government stated that these strategic appointments are intended to streamline police administration and enhance the efficiency of the state's security apparatus.​ Amravati S*x Scandal: Minor Victim Attempts To Die by Suicide at Vazhar Dam, Cops Stop Her in Time.

Tushar Doshi was transferred from his post as Superintendent of Police in Satara to take over as Superintendent of Police of Sangli. Notably, Doshi was recently at the centre of a political controversy regarding the Satara Zilla Parishad elections, which led to calls for his suspension and a period of forced leave.​

Nikhil Pingle moved from his role as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Pune to succeed Doshi as the Superintendent of Police of Satara.​ Sandeep Ghuge was relieved of his duties in Sangli and appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) in the State Intelligence Department, Mumbai.​ Maharashtra Government Mandates Marathi Teaching in Classes 1-10; Non-Compliant Schools Face INR 1 Lakh Fine.

Yogesh Gupta was transferred from the Kolhapur Superintendent of Police post to the Gadchiroli Range as Deputy Inspector General (Additional Charge). Nilotpal was transferred from Gadchiroli to serve as the new Superintendent of Police of Kolhapur.​ M Ramesh was promoted and appointed as the Superintendent of Police of Gadchiroli.​

The reshuffle extended to the State Crime Investigation Department and northern Maharashtra. Maheshwar Reddy was transferred from Jalgaon to the State Crime Investigation Department, Pune. Shrikant Dhiware moved from Dhule to take charge as Superintendent of Police of Jalgaon, and Rajkumar Shinde was reassigned from Pune to Washim as Superintendent of Police.​

The state government has instructed the Director General of Police to initiate immediate follow-up actions to ensure a smooth transition, with public safety and order as top priorities. ​

The order stated that this decision has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and is aimed at ensuring a more robust law-and-order framework across the state.​

Tushar Doshi recently dominated news cycles following chaos during the Satara Zilla Parishad presidential elections. A physical scuffle broke out between high-ranking ministers Shambhuraj Desai and Makarand Patil inside the polling area. ​

Doshi was accused of police misconduct and “murder of democracy” after police took two Nationalist Congress Party members into custody just as they were supposed to vote. ​

Amid allegations of bias and failure to maintain order, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe, and Doshi was sent on compulsory leave in late March 2026 before today’s official transfer.​

Doshi first became a household name during the Maratha reservation protests in Jalna. While serving as Jalna Superintendent of Police, he oversaw the police action at Antarwali Sarati, where a violent lathi-charge on pro-Maratha quota protesters led to widespread public outrage.​

He was transferred twice within 15 days following intense pressure from Maratha activists. His career has since been closely watched by both political allies and opposition leaders.​ As Satara Superintendent of Police, Doshi faced further scrutiny for his handling of the suicide of a woman doctor in Phaltan. ​

Public and legislative criticism mounted regarding his comments and the pace of the investigation into allegations of rape and harassment by a police sub-inspector.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 11:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).