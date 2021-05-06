Mumbai, May 6: Maharashtra's COVID-19 fatalities dropped on Thursday but remained above the 800 level while the toll crossed the 73,000 mark and the state case tally hovered below the 5 million mark, although the Mumbai situation remained tolerable, health officials said. As against 920 deaths on Wednesday, the state saw fatalities at 853, taking the toll to 73,515. COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Phase 3: Maharashtra To Have Separate Vaccination Centres for Those Between 18 to 44 Years.

The number of new infections against surpassed the 60,000 level, at 62,194, and the state tally rose to 49,42,736. The Mumbai position offered hope with the infections remaining below the 5,000 level, at 3,028, as the city's tally increased to 668,085. There were 69 deaths, and the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital shot up to 13,680. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: No Need For More Strict Lockdown, People Following Restrictions, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

For the fifth day, the state death rate remained stable at 1.49 per cent, while the number of active cases stood at 639,075. On the brighter side, 63,842 fully cured patients returned home - higher than the number of fresh infections on Thursday - taking the total to 42,27,940 now, and the recovery rate improved from 85.32 per cent on Wednesday to 85.54 per cent now. The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a drop in new cases, at 8,525 now, taking its tally to 14,24,093, and with 124 more deaths, the toll rose to 24,296.

Of the fresh fatalities, Nashik led with 117 deaths, while there were 79 in Pune, 69 in Mumbai, 58 in Solapur, 43 in Beed, 41 in Nagpur, 39 in Nanded, 31 in Thane, 26 in Sangli, 25 in Latur, 24 in Osmanabad, 23 in Chandrapur, 22 in Amravati, 21 in Wardha, 20 in Raigad, 19 each in Ahmednagar and Kolhapur, 17 in Satara, 14 each in Hingoli and Washim, 12 each in Dhule and Yavatmal, 11 each in Jalgaon, Jalna, and Akola, 10 each in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Aurangabad, eight each in Nandurbar, Parbhani, and Gondia, six each in Bhandara and Gadchiroli, five in Buldhana, and four in Palghar. Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation decreased stood at 38,26,089, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went down to 29,406.

