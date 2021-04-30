There is no need for a more strict lockdown in the state as people are following the restrictions said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This statement comes after Mumbai witnessed a downward trend in covid-19 cases.

There is no need for a more strict lockdown in the state, people are following the restrictions says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/Bnlz3H1OYH — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

