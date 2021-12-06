Mumbai, December 6: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two men in Katraj area of Maharashtra's Pune. According to reports, the deceased, identified as Sameer Shaikh who was a builder, was sitting on a bike outside an eatery when the incident took place. Shaikh was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. Police have reportedly detained a man in the matter and are scanning CCTV footage of the area to get more information. Pune Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death By Distant Relative; Accused Absconding.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the suspects in the case followed the victim from his home to the place where he was shot dead. The accused persons came came on the bike and allegedly shot at the victim from the back. Senior Police Inspector, Jagannath Kalaskar reportedly said, "They followed him there and shot him from behind as he sat on the bike." The police reportedly found six empty bullets from the crime spot. Pune Shocker: 33-Year-Old Man Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants Due To Dispute Over Money; One Detained.

A person, identified as Mehboob Bulargi, has been detained by the police in the matter. According to the report, Bulargi have had a dispute with the deceased for over past five to seven months. Meanwhile, body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy at Sassoon general hospital. Investigations are underway in the matter.

