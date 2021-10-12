Pune, October 12: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly killed in a knife attack by a 22-year-old youth and his two accomplices in Maharashtra’s Pune city on Tuesday evening at around 6:45 pm. The 22-year-old man is reported a distant relative of the 14-year-old girl. The police have launched a search operation to nab the accused and his two accomplices. Mumbai Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Kills Mother With Karate Belt in Navi Mumbai, Tries to Pass it Off as Suicide.

The incident took place in the middle of a road when the teenager was going for Kabaddi practice. The police suspected it to be a “one-sided” love of a distant relative. As per a report by The Indian Express, the girl had declined advanced by the 22-year-old accused. The minor was a class VII student. When the girl was attacked, she was going to Yash Lawns in the Bibewadi area for kabaddi practice.

The 22-year-old youth with his three accomplices arrived on a motorcycle. The accused called the girl, and the argument broke out between them. The victim was stabbed several times with knives. The girl died on the spot. After committing the crime, the three accused fled from the spot. Pune Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband For Giving Birth To Girl; Accused Arrested.

“Preliminary probe suggests that the 22-year-old relative of the girl had been spurned by the girl. We have launched a search for him and the two persons who were accompanying him,” reported the media house quoting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Namrata Patil as saying. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

