Aurangabad, June 21: A 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Nanded district allegedly committed suicide as she did not have a mobile phone to attend online classes and her parents' financial condition did not permit them to buy her one, police said on Monday.

The girl, a resident of Naygaon, some 260 kilometres from here, hanged herself in her home on June 16, an official said.

"She is a Class XI student. Her parents are daily wage workers. She wanted a phone to attend online classes but her parents were unable to arrange money to buy a device. This made the girl take the extreme step. A suicide note has been found, and the parents of the deceased have also confirmed the lack of a phone as the reason for the act," the Naygaon police station official said.