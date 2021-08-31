Mumbai, August 31: Rainfall activity is set to gain momentum in Maharashtra as several regions, including Mumbai, are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, the latest weather forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency informed that Mumbai will witness moderate rains during the next 24 hours due to a low-pressure area over the western parts of Vidarbha. Due to the effect of the low-pressure area and related circulation over Chhattisgarh, heavy rainfall is set to lash parts of Maharashtra till September 1.

The IMD said that rainfall activity over Mumbai & its suburbs would continue during the next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall, less than 15cm, at isolated places. Moreover, several regions in Maharashtra, including Pune, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed would also experience rainfall on Tuesday, August 31. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

WATCH: Heavy Rainfall Expected to Lash Maharashtra Till September 1

Here's the tweet by IMD Mumbai:

Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas. Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over Konkan (Palghar, Thane, Raigad) during next 3-4 hours. Moderate spell of rain very likely over Mumbai. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) August 30, 2021

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai took to Twitter to inform that due to the change in the weather system. The IMD official said that there has been moderate to intense clouds over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar parts of Raigad and neighbouring areas.

Here's the tweet:

Mumbai radar obs animated for last few hrs indicate that there has been mod to intense clouds over Mumbai Thane Palghar parts of Raigad and around. Current Palghar, Dahanu and Northern side with intense clouds including Western Suburbs. Mumbai Rained. Watch for IMD updates. pic.twitter.com/8nZAJ4yWoW — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 31, 2021

The IMD weather forecast stated that there is a possibility of rainfall, thunder and lightning in some areas across the state. Also, moderate to intense spells of rain is very likely over Konkan, Palghar, Thane, Raigad during the next 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2021 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).