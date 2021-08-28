Mumbai, August 28: Severe weather warnings have been issued for Maharashtra by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next few days. KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai took to Twitter to inform about the warnings issued for Maharashtra and said that thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall will lash Eastern Maharashtra, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra. As per the IMD Mumbai forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected to lash parts of the city, especially the suburbs, during the next 24 hours. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

As per the latest tweet by the IMD official, the Thane region received light rainfall in the last 24 hours and most of it came during the early hours of August 27. Meanwhile, a partly cloudy sky with light winds was observed today morning with the Santacruz observatory recording a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees celsius while it was 26-degree celsius in Colaba. IMD Mumbai forecast stated that light to moderate rainfall is likely during the next 24 hours.

Here are the tweets by KS Hosalikar:

Severe weather warnings issued by IMD for 27-31 Aug for Maharashtra.For details pl visit @RMC_Mumbai & @RMC_Nagpur website Day 1 -4 most of warnings r for Eastern Mah, both TS & Heavy RF.For Day 5 the warnings also included for parts of Konkan &Madhya Mah for isol heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/EGWyxCcIbj — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 27, 2021

#Mumbai #Thane recd light rainfall in last 24hrs.Most of it came during early hrs of 27Aug. Partly cloudy sky with light winds today morning with Min temp at Scz 25.4°C & Colaba 26°C Morning forecast by @RMC_Mumbai is light to mod rainfall possible in 24 hrs city and suburbs.☔ pic.twitter.com/8PEnaILmla — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 28, 2021

In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall

is very likely over Vidarbha and Marathwada region on August 30, over Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on August 29 , over North Madhya Maharashtra on August 31 while over North Konkan and Gujarat Region including Saurashtra & Kutch region on August 31 and September 1. The IMD said that widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Northeast India, West Bengal during the next 24 hours and reduction thereafter.

