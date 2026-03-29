Mumbai, March 29: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a period of stable yet warming weather for Mumbai as the city transitions into the peak of the pre-monsoon season. According to the latest bulletin issued on Sunday, March 29, Mumbaikars can expect mainly clear skies and a gradual rise in daytime temperatures over the next 48 hours. While the immediate forecast remains dry, a regional weather shift is expected to bring thunderstorms to other parts of Maharashtra starting early next week.

Current Temperature and Humidity Trends in Mumbai

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of approximately 34 degrees Celsius, which is consistent with typical late-March averages. Minimum temperatures have settled around 23 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius, providing some respite during the late night and early morning hours. Weather Forecast Today, March 29: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Humidity levels remain a significant factor for residents, with morning relative humidity recorded at 75 per cent at the Santacruz observatory. While the heat is not yet at "heatwave" levels, the coastal influence is maintaining a high "feels-like" temperature, particularly for those commuting during the afternoon.

Upcoming Shift: Regional Thunderstorms on the Horizon

While Mumbai city and its suburbs are expected to remain dry through Monday, the IMD has issued a broader advisory for the state of Maharashtra. A fresh weather system is expected to trigger thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in regions such as Marathwada, Khandesh, and parts of Central Maharashtra starting March 30. For Mumbai, the primary impact of this regional activity may be limited to occasional cloud cover and a slight increase in wind speeds. Local meteorologists indicate that the possibility of light thundershowers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is low but could develop by March 31 as moisture levels fluctuate.

Air Quality and Marine Conditions

The city’s air quality continues to hover in the "Satisfactory" category. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 90 on Sunday morning, largely due to steady sea breezes that help disperse local pollutants. For the fishing community and maritime activities, the IMD has not issued any specific warnings for the Maharashtra coast. However, squally winds are reportedly prevailing further out in the Northwest Arabian Sea, and sailors are advised to monitor official updates before venturing into deep-sea areas.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).