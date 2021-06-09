Bhopal, June 9: The officials of the Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal received a call, threatening to hijack the plane to Pakistan, police said here on Wednesday. After the threat, the security at Bhopal and Indore airports has been beefed up.

According to the police, the manager of Raja Bhoj airport Dharmaraj Verma late on Tuesday evening, received an unknown call, threatening that the plane would be hijacked. Verma alerted the security officer of the airport and the police of Gandhi Nagar police station about the phone call. Threat Call to Kill PM Narendra Modi on Delhi PCR, 22-Year-Old Man Arrested.

After the call, the security of the Bhopal and Indore airports has been increased. Police have also traced the caller, who is a youth from Shujalpur. He has been detained for interrogation. Police is yet to ascertain the motive behind the threat call.

