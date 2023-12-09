Imphal, December 9: A day after he was abducted, the Manipur Police on Saturday rescued a 22-year-old student and arrested eight kidnappers who are active members of a militant outfit in the northeastern state, an official said. A police officer said that Laishram Chinglen Singh was abducted from the hostel of DM College of Science on Friday afternoon in Imphal West district.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from the parents of Laishram for his safe release. Police launched a search operation in different places of Imphal West district immediately after receiving a complaint from the youth's parents. Manipur: NHRC Registered 18 Human Rights Violations Cases During Violence in State.

A Ghatak rifle, an AK-47 rifle, one .32 pistol, ammunition and 13 mobile handsets were recovered from the possession of eight arrested kidnappers, who are active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), a banned militant outfit. Manipur Government Bans Circulation of Riot Videos, Images That Worsen Law and Order Situation in State.

In separate search operations, the Manipur Police recovered a large quantity of weapons, including Self Loading Rifles and ammunition, including Chinese grenades and walkie-talkies, from different districts of Manipur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2023 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).