New Delhi, November 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday, November 29. On the last Sunday of every month, PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', a radio programme, is aired on All India Radio. This will be the Prime Minister's 71st edition of his monthly address. Viewers can watch the live streaming of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat on DD News and PIB YouTube channels. PM Modi on Saturday tweeted, "Do tune in tomorrow! #MannKiBaat"

In His tweet, the Prime Minister asked people to give a miss call on 1922 to hear "Mann ki Baat" on their phones. Earlier, PM Modi also sought ideas from common people for and suggestions from people on his social media accounts about topics for Mann Ki Baat. People were also asked to send their inputs by writing to PM Modi using NaMo or MyGov App. PM Narendra Modi Compliments Zydus Cadila's Team For Efforts on COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ZyCOV-D, Assures Government Support.

Live Streaming of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:

This time "Mann ki Baat" is taking place a day after PM Modi visited three cities to review of the COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing process. He visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and SII to review progress in COVID-19 vaccine development. PM Modi complimented efforts of the scientist involved in vaccine development.

