Ahmedabad, November 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to review progress in the development of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. PM Modi also interacted with the scientist involved in the development of the vaccine and complemented their efforts. He assured full government support to the pharmaceutical company in the vaccine development against coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Reviews COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ZyCOV-D (Watch Video).

The Prime Minister said, "Visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Govt of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey."

PM Narendra Modi's Statement:

Wearing a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kit, he took a tour of Zydus Cadila research centre in Changodar industrial area. The facility is located 20 km from Ahmedabad. Notably, Zydus has announced the completion of the first phase of clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D. The second phase of trials has begun in August. India Reports 41,322 COVID-19 Cases, 485 Deaths in Past 2 Hours; Coronavirus Tally Reaches 93.51 Lakh.

PM Modi will also visit Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune to review India's COVID-19 vaccine development process. During his visit, PM Modi will interact with scientists get detailed information about India's preparation in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

