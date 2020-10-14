Hyderabad, October 14: Martial Arts Master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh have achieved Guinness World Record for smashing 49 coconuts blindfolded in the month of September 2020. According to a report by ANI, Reddy said they had been practising this feat to achieve this since last six months. The Martial Arts Master said that their target was to break 35 coconuts but they managed to smash 49 coconuts. Zorawar Singh Creates New Guinness World Record With 147 Skips on Roller Skates in 30 Seconds, Watch Video.

Prabhakar Reddy P has been multiple Guinness World Records title holder in the field of martial arts. Reddy and his student hail from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on September 15, 2020. In India, the most coconuts smashed with one hand in one minute is 122 and was achieved by Abheesh P Dominic in Kerala, India, on February 18, 2017.

Here's the tweet: Andhra Pradesh: Martial Arts Master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh have achieved Guinness World Record for smashing 49 coconuts blindfolded last month. Reddy says, "We had been practising to achieve this since last 6 months. Our target was to break 35 coconuts" pic.twitter.com/GaCBC6Pe5K — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020 The Guinness World Records is a reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world. Basically, it is the ultimate record of all the record-breaking facts and achievements. The book itself holds a world record, as the best-selling copyrighted book of all time. As of the 2019 edition, it is now in its 64th year of publication, published in 100 countries and 23 languages, and maintains over 53,000 records in its database.

