Match-Fixing Case: Sanjeev Chawla's Plea Seeking Bail Due to Coronavirus Threat in Prison Dismissed

New Delhi, March 28: A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a bail application of Sanjeev Chawla, alleged bookie and key accused in a match-fixing racket busted by the Delhi Police in 2000, moved on grounds of threat of coronavirus infection in prison. Chawla was recently extradited to India and is currently lodged in the Tihar central jail here.

The court dismissed the application, saying there were facilities in the jail to take care of the accused. In his application, Chawla pleaded that he should be released on bail as the conditions in the jail were not hygienic and there was a threat of coronavirus there. Catch all the live updates of coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Chawla submitted that he was a British National with no previous involvement in any criminal activity, has deep roots in the society and belongs to a respectable family.