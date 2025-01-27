Fact Check: No Spot-Fixing in BPL 2025! Glitch Shows Identical Scoring Pattern of Four Overs on Live Cricket Score App During Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders T20 Match

Bangladesh is currently hosting their domestic T20 franchise competition Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). On January 26. Durbar Rajshahi took on Rangpur Riders in the 34th match of the BPL 2025. Despite the Riders being at the top of the points table, Durbar Rajshahi won the match by 2 runs and moved to the fourth position in the points table. Although a screenshot from the live commentary of the match by Cricbuzz went viral on social media where the scores of consecutive four overs were the same during the Durbar Rajshahi innings. Based on the screenshot, there were claims by fans that the match has been fixed and that's why the scores of consecutive four overs are the exact same. Mahedi Hasan Given Out After Third Umpire Finds Non-Striker Nurul Hasan to Be 'Obstructing the Field' During Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

'Clear Fixing Going On'

clear Fixing going on in BPL😭 pic.twitter.com/KOSA3CNfpZ — CWM (@Cricketwithme15) January 26, 2025

'What On Earth is Happening?'

What on earth is happening at BPL 😭😭 Fixing of highest level pic.twitter.com/XSJAXn0usy — Schrödinger (@srhnation) January 26, 2025

'This is Clear Match Fixing'

Bhaii this is clear match fixing...ICC should ban this tinpot league BPL immediately pic.twitter.com/dfeNjeYY0p — kinetic_45 (@kinetic_karthi) January 27, 2025

Two wides followed by a dot ball, a boundary, a wicket, another boundary, a single and a dot. This was the structure of the all the overs bowled from the 7th to the 10th over. The overs were bowled by Mehdi Hasan, Khushdil Shah and Akif Javed. Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, SM Meherob, Anamul Haque, Yasir Ali, Akbar Ali, Mizanur Rahman were the batters who faced the four bowlers in this period. Given that the over structures of all the four overs were same, both bowlers and batters had to know the outcome of each delivery to get such precision in the results. This was what made the fans suspicious about the entire spot-fixing scenario.

In reality, the scores of all the four overs were not the same. It was a glitch or a big on the live cricket score app, Cricbuzz which made it look like all the identical for consecutive four overs. When the ball-by-ball commentary was looked at, it was different for all the four overs while the final over structure in the scorecard at the end of the over, looked like the same. Fans Allege Fixing in Abu Dhabi T10 2024 As Hazrat Bilal Bowls Enormous No-Ball During New York Strikers vs Samp Army Match.

A Fan Identifies the Glitch in the Live Scoring App

This is a bug on cricbuzz app that never gets fixed LMAO real here https://t.co/IA2lsBA8td pic.twitter.com/nbzqMJAIOE — 󠄪 󠄪 (@SlowYorker) January 26, 2025

Scorecard of the 8th Over

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2025 Scorecard (Photo Credits: Cricbuzz)

Scorecard of the 10th Over

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2025 Scorecard (Photo Credits: Cricbuzz)

It was the 7th over of innings when the over structure was like that. Khushdil Shah started the over with two wides followed by a boundary and then he dismissed Mrittunjoy Chowdhury. SM Meherob came in and hit a four and then took a single while the last ball was a dot ball again. A total of 11 runs came from the over. But due to the Cricbuzz app glitch, it looked like 11 runs came from each of the next three overs with the over structure being the exact same which was not the case. 4 runs, 1 runs and 3 runs came from the next three overs. This proves that there was no spot-fixing in the match and it was a normal cricket game without any suspicious and unusual incidents within it.

Fact check

Claim : Spot-fixing during BPL 2025 T20 cricket match Conclusion : It was a glitch that showed identical scoring pattern of four overs on the live score app Full of Trash Clean

